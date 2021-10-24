Indiana DNR invites people to celebrate Bat Week

(WEHT) – Indiana DNR wants Hoosiers to celebrate Bat Week.

Bat Week is a global celebration of the role of bats in nature.

Indiana is home to about 13 species of insect-eating bats.

According to the Indiana DNR website, bats are the only mammal capable of true flight.

They use echolocation to navigate and capture prey. DNR also says a bat that eats beetles, mosquitoes and moths can eat half of its body weight each night.

DNR said there are more than 1,400 bat species worldwide.

Click here for a list of Indiana’s bats.