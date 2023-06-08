HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Some local beaches have an alert out after Indiana DNR got its water safety results back.

While testing Ferdinand State Forest’s Ferdinand Lake Beach, DNR says sampling results determined the beach to be at a low risk alert level. DNR says this alert level is based on a cyanobacteria cell count less than 100,000 cells per milliliter of water. Other places DNR put as “low risk” include Lincoln State Park at Lake Lincoln Beach and Patoka Lake at Newton Stewart SRA Beach.

Officials say people should not drink the water, and swimmers should shower after they swim.

Officials say sampling of the DNR’s swimming beaches began on May 15 for the 2023 recreation season to prepare for DNR’s opening of these areas on Memorial Day weekend and will end the week of August 28 in advance of Labor Day weekend.