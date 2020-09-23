Indiana enters final stage of reopening plan

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb answers about his statewide stay-at-home order during a briefing at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Holcomb ordered state residents to remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety. The order is in effect from March 25 to April 7. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the Hoosier state is ready to move onto the fifth and final stage of its Back on Track plan.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” he says. “We are no longer at a stay-at-home posture anymore.”

Stage 5 will happen gradually between Sept. 26 and Oct. 17.

The governor’s mask mandate is still in effect.

However, there are no size limitations on social gatherings.

Holcomb added gatherings of more than 500 should submit a written plan to their local health department.

Restaurants, bars and nightclubs may open back at full capacity, as well gyms, conventions, entertainment venues, amusement parks, zoos, horse racing, etc.

Nursing homes are also required to allow visitations.

Remote work is still an available option and face coverings are recommended for office settings, manufacturing, industrial and construction, retail establishments and commercial businesses.

There are no travel restrictions for Hoosiers.

Indiana State health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says residents will be “…doing the things we enjoy with some guardrails in place.”

However, she says, “this is not a return to life as we knew before.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)