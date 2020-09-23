Indiana enters final stage of reopening plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday the Hoosier state is ready to move onto the fifth and final stage of its Back on Track plan.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he says. “We are no longer at a stay-at-home posture anymore.”
Stage 5 will happen gradually between Sept. 26 and Oct. 17.
The governor’s mask mandate is still in effect.
However, there are no size limitations on social gatherings.
Holcomb added gatherings of more than 500 should submit a written plan to their local health department.
Restaurants, bars and nightclubs may open back at full capacity, as well gyms, conventions, entertainment venues, amusement parks, zoos, horse racing, etc.
Nursing homes are also required to allow visitations.
Remote work is still an available option and face coverings are recommended for office settings, manufacturing, industrial and construction, retail establishments and commercial businesses.
There are no travel restrictions for Hoosiers.
Indiana State health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says residents will be “…doing the things we enjoy with some guardrails in place.”
However, she says, “this is not a return to life as we knew before.”
(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)
