Indiana enters Stage 4 of reopening plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The fourth stage of Indiana Governor Holcomb’s reopening plan brings many new options for Hoosiers.

Bars, museums, zoos, racing venues, bowling alleys, movie theaters, and nightclubs can open at 50 percent capacity. Restaurants can open their dining rooms to 75 percent capacity, including at Evansville’s Kite & Key Cafe on Franklin Street.

“Having people not congregating here, feel crowded inside or have to stand in the sun and those types of things, it has actually caused us to put systems in place making it better for the customer,” said Kite & Key Cafe on Franklin owner Mary Jo Brugmann. “I think that’s also added to their confidence.”

Brugmann says she isn’t worried about a potential resurgence of the virus in the Fall.

“That’s where I feel the solution that some of them are suggesting of shut downs and destroying small businesses and that is actually worse than what the virus is doing,” Brugmann said. “To the people that have risks they need to protect themselves, protect themselves. We will do everything we can to protect you when you walk in our doors, but if you feel you are that high of a risk I suggest you stay home.”

State government buildings have reopened – and employees at professional office buildings are back to work in full capacity.

Malls and retail stores – like Paul’s Menswear have reopened at full capacity – but with social distancing rules. The owners say they are hopeful for what the future holds.

“I see the possibility of a resurgence with the increase of traffic, but I also hope that people will still take the time and consciousness to be aware of COVID-19, use a mask when they need too, keep their distancing and do the things they know have helped to keep us in a better position,” said Paul’s Menswear Co-owner and Treasurer Shawn Eickhoff.

Bars and nightclubs have reopened at 50% capacity – and playgrounds are opened.

Casinos in the Hoosier State including at Tropicana in Evansville will reopen on Monday.

Many people say they are excited to get back to what they say is the ‘new’ normal.

“The community has been more than welcoming and then the virus hits us and kind of slows down and we put on our brakes,” said Brugmann. “There were programs out there that have helped us survive and people are coming back and I’m lucky…I’m lucky…”

Hoosiers 65 years of age and older should continue to limit their exposure to others.

Governor Holcomb said that Hoosiers should continue to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

The state will tentatively move into the fifth and final stage on July Fourth.

(This story was originally published on June 12, 2020)