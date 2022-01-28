Indiana General Assembly considering tax cut

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana General Assembly is considering what supporters say will be the biggest tax cut in Indiana history– but not everyone is on board.

Business and community leaders are keeping a close eye on House Bill 1002. The bill would cut state income taxes from 3.23% to 3% by 2026. It would eliminate the gross receipt taxes on utilities and cut sales tax on certain manufactured products.

The main sticking point seems to be the plan to cut personal property tax on some businesses. The tax is referred to as the 30% depreciation floor, which says manufacturing equipment will be taxed at least 30% of its original value no matter what it may be worth.

Members of the Evansville City Council are among those opposing the bill.

“It brings in about 1/3 of what the city brings in for property tax values. So you got real property tax-which is your home and physical business , and your personal property and business tax which is like machines at a factory,” said Evansville Councilman, Jonathan Weaver.

The Evansville City Council sent out a letter signed by all members of the council to state law makers, urging them to either vote against the bill or change it.

“If they get rid of these property tax sources, which would make businesses and tax payers happy, we will need a replacement as a city to function,” Councilman Weaver says.

But supporters say that only one part of this bill would have an impact on local government.

“The only part that will affect local government is the 30% floor- which is spread out over several years. We calculated that it would trim their revenue growth by 0.6%,” said Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

Brinegar says the complaint from those opposing the bill does not look at both sides.

“The complaint also doesn’t take into account the additional revenue that may come to them from businesses that expand or come to our state because of these tax changes.” Brinegar says.