INDIANA (WEHT) — Several local leaders were appointed by Governor Eric Holcomb on Thursday to help serve the State of Indiana.

We’re told Gov. Holcomb appointed Fouad Hamami of Evansville onto the Board of Trustees of the University of Southern Indiana. Hamami, who will be on the board until June 30, 2025, will serve alongside recently reappointed Jeffrey Knight and Christina Ryan.

Knight, an Evansville native, is the former EVP and chief legal counsel for Old National Bancorp. Newburgh leader Christina Ryan is the CEO of The Women’s Hospital.

Pepper Mulherin of Evansville was reappointed to the Commission for Higher Education and will serve as commission member beside Michael “Jud” Fisher and Mike Alley. Mulherin, the director of external affairs at AT&T, will serve until June 30, 2027.

Andrew Wilson, president & principal auctioneer/broker with William Wilson Auction Realty, Inc, was reappointed onto the Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana. We’re told Wilson lives in New Harmony.

A full list of appointments made by Gov. Eric Holcomb can be found below.

Board of Trustees of Ball State University

The governor made one new appointment to the board:

Hope Churchill (Lake Village), a Business Administration major, who will serve until June 30, 2025 as the student member of the board

Board of Trustees of Indiana State University

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2027:

Kathy Cabello (Indianapolis), president and co-founder of Cabello Associates, Inc.

Robert Casey, Jr. (Westfield), head of global security at Eli Lilly and Company

The governor also made two new appointments to the board:

Cheryl Roberson (Mooresville), program director for Rolls-Royce, who will serve until June 30, 2027

Kate VanHyfte (Zionsville), a Psychology and Biology double major, who will serve until June 30, 2025 as the student member of the board

Board of Trustees of Indiana University

The governor made two new appointments to the board:

J. Timothy Morris (Nashville, TN), partner with Proprium Capital Partners, LLC, who will serve until July 1, 2026

Kyle Seibert (Connersville), an MPA student at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public & Environmental Affairs, who will serve until July 1, 2025 as the student member of the board

Board of Trustees of Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana

The governor made five reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2026:

Jesse Brand (Columbus), president of Brands, Inc.

Tanya Foutch (Kokomo), resident engineering supervisor for Stellantis N.V.

Marianne Glick (Indianapolis), chair of the board of directors of the Glick Foundation

Gretchen Gutman (Indianapolis), vice president of public policy at Cook Group

Andrew Wilson (New Harmony), president & principal auctioneer/broker with William Wilson Auction Realty, Inc.

Board of Trustees of Purdue University

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2026:

Michael Klipsch (Carmel), former president of Klipsch Group

Gary Lehman (Lafayette), founder of Cannelton Group

The governor also made one new appointment to the board:

Kevin Boes (Great Falls, MT), a PhD student in Mechanical Engineering, who will serve until July 1, 2025 as the student member of the board

Board of Trustees of the University of Southern Indiana

The governor made two reappointments to the board, who will serve until June 30, 2027:

Jeffrey Knight (Evansville), former EVP and chief legal counsel for Old National Bancorp

Christina Ryan (Newburgh), CEO of The Women’s Hospital

The governor also made one new appointment to the board:

Fouad Hamami (Evansville), a Political Science major, who will serve until June 30, 2025 as the student member of the board

Commission for Higher Education

The governor made three reappointments to the commission, who will serve until June 30, 2027:

Mike Alley (Carmel), chairman and owner of Patriot Investments

Michael “Jud” Fisher (Muncie), president and COO of the Ball Brothers Foundation

Pepper Mulherin (Evansville), director of external affairs at AT&T

Midwestern Higher Education Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until February 28, 2028: