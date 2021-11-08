Indiana high school bands compete in state finals

INDIANA (WEHT) – Several local high school marching bands competed in the Indiana State School Music Association finals last weekend.

North High school brought home the silver in Class B and Jasper High School placed fifth. In Class C, Harrison was ranked fourth overall with Princeton behind them at number five. In Class D, Forest Park came in fourth place, Mater Dei was fifth, Southridge was sixth and Tell city was seventh place. Castle High School was the only school in Class A, and they came in fourth place.

The finals were held in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.