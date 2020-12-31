Indiana, Kentucky rank high among states who hated 2020

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – As the Tri-State looks forward to the new year, many are looking back at the current year with a less than favorable opinion.

A study ranks Indiana and Kentucky in the top ten states who hated 2020 the most.

Signs wishing a Happy New Year are up around the Tri-State, while some Tri-Staters wish a good riddance to the current year.

“Absolutely hated it,” said Taegen Maddox of Owensboro. “Worst ever. Literally, worst ever.”

A study by Someka ranked Indiana and Kentucky 3rd and 4th respectively of states who hated 2020 the most. Michigan was first, followed by Virginia. The study appears to show Illinois in the bottom half of all states. The study ranked states based of negative tweets and hashtags during the last six months of the year, using tweets such as “I hate 2020”, “2020 is the worst”, and “horrible year”.

“I am huge on social media. I think if you’re from this generation, you are. That’s it. That’s all you see. On TikTok, on Instagram, on Twitter, it’s awful. Everyone hates it,” says Maddox.

One major reason this year felt so bad to so many: the pandemic.

“There were so many restrictions, and can’t do anything anymore, and we like to get out and socialize and see the town and you can’t do that anymore,” said Stephanie Wiseman, who was visiting family in Owensboro.

“All the restrictions that were going on and not being able to go on with their daily life the way that they used to,” adds Mike Hopkins of Owensboro.

Some say the new year won’t make all the problems of the old year go away overnight, but it can at least bring a brighter outlook.

“I think it’s one of those things when you get the new year on the date, you’re just hoping that, maybe, some of the karma or luck will change,” says Hopkins.

“Hopefully, 2021 will be better,” adds Brandon Wiseman, who was traveling with Stephanie.

Chart courtesy of Someka.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 31, 2020)