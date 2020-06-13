Indiana labor commissioner resigns amid Amazon probe dispute

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The head of Indiana’s Department of Labor is stepping down as the agency disputes a federal investigation’s findings that the agency prematurely dismissed citations and fines against Amazon in the death of a warehouse employee.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Friday’s resignation announcement by Labor Commissioner Rick Ruble was not related to the investigation. Ruble has led the department since he was appointed in 2013 by then-Gov. Mike Pence and will leave July 24.

The labor department absolved Amazon of responsibility in the 2017 death of 59-year-old Phillip Lee Terry, who was crushed by a forklift at a Plainfield warehouse.

