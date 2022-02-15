PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Pike County man is facing potential jail time after driving drunk with children in the car, police say.

According to reports, Kyler Lee, 26, of Winslow, was pulled over by an Indiana State Police trooper for a child restraint violation. Police claim Lee’s 3-year-old daughter was not restrained in a child safety seat and was moving freely in the rear passenger seats. ISP also tells us Lee’s 1-year-old son was in a child safety seat, but not properly restrained.

The state trooper says he noticed an alcoholic odor coming from from Lee as they talked. Police say Lee failed field sobriety test as well as showed signs of impairment. They add that further investigation concluded that Lee had a BAC of .14%.

Lee was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held on bond. Officials say his two children were released to their mother.

Arrested and Charges:

Kyler Lee, 26, Winslow, IN