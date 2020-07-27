Indiana Mask Mandate Day 1

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate is now in effect for the next 30 days. Although, his executive order has some Hoosiers wondering if it will actually help flatten the curve.

Some people believe wearing a mask in public should be a choice. This was evident July 15, when people in the River City gathered outside Evansville’s Civic Center, protesting Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s mask mandate.

However, many people we talked to in downtown Evansville Monday beg to differ.

“You can go to stores all the time and you see about 50 percent of the people wearing masks and that’s just not enough,” says Evansville resident Joel Duarte.

As COVID-19 cases soar in the Hoosier state, Governor Holcomb decided to join Kentucky and Illinois, adding a state-wide mask mandate aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s just insane for me. I think that should have been done a long time ago,” says Duarte.

Unlike Governor Holcomb’s original plan, violators will not be hit with a fine or jail time. Some community members wonder if the Governor’s mandate will provoke change.

“You can put a mandate in place all you want, but if no one is being held accountable to that mandate, what did you really accomplish,” Duarte said.

Vicki Bohleber, the owner of Posh on Main, says she hopes people wear masks indoors to protect those who are at high risk.

“I have an 88-year-old mother who is ill. She’s not in a facility. She’s at home so I don’t want to take this home to her,” says Bohleber.

Indiana’s mask mandate will extend through late August.

