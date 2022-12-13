HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Wesselman Woods will begin offering a 12-week program beginning March 2023 for local nature lovers to become state-certified Indiana Master Naturalists.

Officials say participants with the program will expand their knowledge on local flora, fauna and ecological processes. Courses will include virtual and practical components and continuing education opportunities will also be available to those with special interest in certain topics or those working on their Advanced Indiana Master Naturalist certification.

For more information about the program, visit the Wesselman Woods website.