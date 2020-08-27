Indiana Members Credit Union breaks ground on Newburgh branch

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) is expanding to Newburgh.

IMCU broke ground on the location at 8941 Bellmoore Dr and expects to open the branch in Spring 2021.

“Our team is very proud to bring another branch to life in this market and continue to grow the IMCU presence in Newburgh and the southwest Indiana region,” stated Luke Yaeger, Market President, IMCU. “This project and its success is due to the contributions of many different team members and it is something we are very proud of.”

(This story was originally published on Aug. 26, 2020)

