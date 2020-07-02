Indiana moves to Stage 4.5 amid growing numbers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Due to the growing number of confirmed cases around the nation, Indiana governor Eric Holcomb says the state will wait longer to move Stage 5 than the projected Fouth of July weekend.

Instead, the state will progress to a new Stage 4.5 for the next few weeks.

Holcomb says gatherings of up to 250 will remain in place during that period. Capacity limits will also remain in place for restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.

Evansville mayor Lloyd Winnecke addressed this stage in a news conference this afternoon.

“The last thing any office holder at any level wants to do is start mandating restrictions that impact the economy in another negative way since we’re still reeling from the shutdowns earlier,” said Jeff Hatfield, Vanderburgh County Commisioner.

Mayor Winnecke and other Evansville officials are hopeful that masks won’t become a public requirement as it has in the state capitol.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: