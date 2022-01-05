The Indiana National Guard is starting to leave Evansville hospitals

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Members of the Indiana National Guard are ending their month-long mission at Evansville’s Deaconess Hospital locations.

Twelve National Guard Specialists were brought in to help with staffing shortages due to the pandemic. Duties varied from cleaning and flipping ICU rooms to assisting in drawing blood. One specialist said almost no job was off limits. “It’s concerning to see how hard they have to work, but it also makes me glad to be here to help them out. Giving the helping hand, whatever I can do.” Said Alec Hooker, one of the National Guard Specialists.

Jennifer Chiusano of Deaconess said, “It’s been really important to us. It’s been such a gift, because I think all hospitals right now are short staffed, if you will, to a certain degree. Any help is just wonderful help for us. So we really appreciate them.” Some of the national guard specialists have already worked several different stints at other hospitals, and will potentially head to another when their duty in Evansville comes to an end.