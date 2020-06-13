Indiana negotiates deal with worst utility permit violator

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A utility that committed the most permit violations in Indiana in the last three years is negotiating a deal with state regulators.

The agreement with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management would require IPL to create a compliance plan to continue operating the Petersburg power plant and pay a $78,300 fine for violating its permits more than 120 times.

The agency told the Indianapolis Star that it’s not discussing details of the settlement because negotiations are ongoing. IPL says its limits have become more stringent in recent years and that it is committed to compliance.

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

