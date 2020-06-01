Indiana prepares for Tuesday primary, find your polling place

(WEHT)- Vanderburgh County Clerk Carla Hayden says she expects polling places to be slower, but steady Tuesday when Hoosiers vote in the primary election Tuesday.

Tuesday’s election was originally scheduled for May 5, but postponed due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, many leaders have urged residents to vote via mail.

Polls will be open in Indiana from 6 AM until 6 PM.

You can find your polling place here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)

LATEST POSTS