Law enforcement cracks down on stop arm violations

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– Law enforcement agencies are ramping up patrols near school buses. This comes nearly two months after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced more than 1,700 citations were given out last fall to people driving dangerously near and around school buses.

Eyewitness News drove around Dubois County with a sergeant for their sheriff’s office as they followed a school bus’s route. Someone ended up driving around the bus when it was stopped and kids were getting on board. This maneuver resulted with the driver getting a ticket.

“It’s one of my pet peeves driving the bus. I don’t like to see that,” said John Fuhrman, a bus driver for the Northeast Dubois County School Corporation. “The way I take it, if they run the stop arm they should get a ticket.”

Fuhrman has been driving a school bus for years. He’s been encouraging Dubois County and the schools to crack down on stop arm violations after he witnessed a terrifying moment a few years ago.

“Before they made the law not to cross the highway on a school bus, I had three kids getting ready to cross and I seen somebody gonna run my stop arm and I hollered out of my side window and told them to jump back and they jumped back just in time as the car zoomed by me,” explained Fuhrman. He said the school corporation partnered with the county to have cameras installed to catch stop-arm violators since he sees them often.

“Probably everyday, every other day on this route I have them,” Fuhrman said.

“It is definitely something that we are concerned of and we want to try to provide as much safety for our children as we can,” said Dubois County Chief Deputy Chris Faulkenberg.

This spring, Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputies will be keeping a close eye on these school buses. The extra school bus patrols are being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through Indiana’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program.

“Ensuring the safety of our buses and that our kids can travel safely to and from school is something that’s very important to all of us,” said Chief Deputy Faulkenberg.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)