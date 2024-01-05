HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Indiana Secretary of State, Diego Morales, is continuing to visit Indiana counties to deliver election improvement grants to local county Election Divisions today in the Tri-State.

As part of the Federal Help America Vote Act, more than 60 counties in Indiana will be recipients grant money for local election improvements and security efforts. Statewide grants are valued at about $2 million split among the counties who applied for grant money.

Secretary of State Morales said, “We are starting off the year out on the road. At the start of my administration, I made a promise to our county clerks to provide them with the necessary tools and resources. This grant distribution is proof of my commitment and following through on that promise. County clerks work hard for our Hoosier state, and this funding is intended to make each county event stronger.”

The grant funds will be applied towards the upcoming 2024 Primary and General Elections to ensure that Hoosier voters are able to maintain the confidence in fair and accurate elections that they have come to rely upon in the state. Morales will make stops in Perry County, Spencer County, Warrick County, Vanderburgh County and Posey County to hand deliver these grants to each County Clerk office.