U.S. Sen. Mike Braun praises Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT)- Vincennes University says Sen. Mike Braun (R- Indiana) is applauding the university for “fostering workforce solutions that are developing a highly-skilled pipeline to keep the United States running and the economy propelling forward.”

What VU is doing by thinking outside of the box and working with a lot of businesses themselves is a big deal. That means VU is paying attention to the marketplace. As long as I am a U.S. Senator and involved in politics, I will stress education has to match up with the demand out there and the businesses that are recruiting U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R- Indiana)

The university adds that it is heavily focusing on developing skill workers through partnerships with major companies to grow the state’s workforce. Braun reportedly visited the university’s campus and met with officials Friday.

Industry partnerships have been an important part of VU’s mission for many years. VU is known for adapting our program delivery to meet the needs of our partners in both industry training and academic instruction. The one thing we will never change is a relentless focus on quality instruction by faculty with industry experience to ensure that VU graduates have the knowledge and skills required of the 21st century workforce Chuck Johnson, Vincennes University Presient

(This story was originally published on Aug. 17, 2020)

