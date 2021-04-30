Indiana senator attends grand opening of senior living community

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) – A sitting US Senator helped celebrate the grand opening of a senior living community in his hometown.

Senator Mike Braun was there Friday for the grand opening of Legacy Living in Jasper.

The assisted living and memory care facility is the first of its kind in Dubois County. The grand opening was delayed for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now all the residents are 100 percent vaccinated and ready to celebrate. Legacy Living estimates they are already at 80 to 90 percent occupied.

Senator Braun called this area unique and said coming home from Washington has become his therapy.

(This story was originally published on April 30, 2021)