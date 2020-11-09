Indiana senator is self-quarantining after possible exposure to COVID positive staff member

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) Senator Todd Young announced Monday that he will be self-quarantining after meeting with a staff member last week who has since tested positive for the coronavirus. All in-person activities have been halted until further notice.

In a statement, Young says he is feeling healthy and is not experiencing any symptoms while he works from home. He said he will be tested later in the week.

Senator Young’s quarantine comes just after Illinois’ Gov. J.B. Pritzker tested negative in the first few days of his own quarantine.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: