Indiana sends aid to save local small businesses

POSEY CO., Ky (WEHT) COVID-19 has caused chaos across the small business landscape, and Posey County is no different. Now the state of Indiana is sending aid in the form of $750,000.

The Posey County Comission announced three grants to help small businesses in the county. The towns of New Harmony and Mt. Vernon, and the county itself, will get $250,000 each.

Poseyville also received $150,000 in the last several weeks. Businesses can apply for up to $10,000 and the grants are non-repayable.

“We are all small businesses in the county. And we shut ’em all down, at the time, it was the thing to do,” said Posey County Commission President Carl Schmitz, “But the big stores in Evansville could stay open, hence we’ve killed almost all the small mom and pop businesses and they need all the help they can get.”

County leaders expect the application process to be fast, and the money is on a first come, first serve basis. Here’s how businesses can apply:

