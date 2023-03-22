HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two Indiana siblings have united and learned from one another after being diagnosed with Type-1 diabetes.

Caleb Shroering was diagnosed at the age of 4, after his parents noticed he was constantly thirsty and very tired. Caleb started visiting the Petyon Manning Children’s Hospital where his family learned about the disease and how to manage it.

Years later, his older sister Emma started having similar symptoms and was diagnosed as well. Luckily, she was already familiar with the demands of diabetes, as she spent years watching and helping her brother.

Today, Emma is 14 and Caleb is 12. Both siblings are doing well and have their conditions under control.