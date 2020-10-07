Indiana State Board of Education issues grades for schools

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Indiana Schools to Receive Report Cards Next Week_-1804800640225424055

(WEHT)- Five school corporations in the Tri-State received A grades from the Indiana State Board of Education according to a report card issued Wednesday.

Southeast Dubois, Jasper, South Gibson, South Spencer, and Warrick all received top marks from the Board of Education, while the EVSC passed with a C. No Tri-State school corporations received a failing grade. Information for each school and school corporation can be found online.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories