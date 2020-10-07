Indiana State Board of Education issues grades for schools

(WEHT)- Five school corporations in the Tri-State received A grades from the Indiana State Board of Education according to a report card issued Wednesday.
Southeast Dubois, Jasper, South Gibson, South Spencer, and Warrick all received top marks from the Board of Education, while the EVSC passed with a C. No Tri-State school corporations received a failing grade. Information for each school and school corporation can be found online.
(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)
