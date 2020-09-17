Indiana State Department of Agriculture director wants to remind motorists and farmers to share the road

INDIANA (WEHT) It’s that time of year again, when motorists can expect to encounter slow moving farm vehicles on Indiana roads. Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and patience when approaching large farm equipment over the next few months.

Farm equipment during harvest season could include tractors, combines, grain carts, grain wagons and large trucks hauling agricultural products. These vehicles often do not exceed speeds of 25 mph.

During harvest season, motorists are encouraged to leave 10 minutes early and to think about alternate routes. Always look for oncoming traffic before passing farm equipment. Farmers will pull over for motorists when they are able.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

