HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Indiana State Fair has announced 18 days full of basketball inspired entertainment plans to support the 2023 theme of basketball, as part of a partnership with Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The 2023 theme was announced last winter, at that time it was also revealed that the theme would include multiple interactive experience and exhibits paying homage to Indiana’s rich basketball legacy. Some of the experiences that guests can expect from the fair include:

Pacers Sports & Entertinament Immersive Exhibit

The Evolution of the Game Exhibit

Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Indiana’s Historical High School Gyms

Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball

And much more!

“Indiana is truly the state that grew the game, and we are exited to celebrate our unmatched basketball history with Hoosiers this summer at our beloved State Fair,” said Rick Fuson, Pacers Sports & Entertainment Chief Executive Officer.

The 166th Indiana State Fair will be held from July 28 to August 20. To learn more about this years fair visit the Indiana State Fair website.