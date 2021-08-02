Indiana State Fair closed for extensive cleaning

(WEHT)– For the first time ever the Indiana State Fair is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Organizers are spending those days doing extensive cleaning.

If you are headed to the fairgrounds, you might notice it looks a bit different than year’s past. With the Delta variant cases on the rise, sanitizing stations and vaccinations sites are placed throughout the fair. Also, there are no park and ride shuttles services this year.

At the fair, masks are recommended not but required. If you are not vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear one while following CDC guidelines.

“We’ve been thoughtful about how to make the experience reflective of what’s going on in the state but also to make it enjoyable,” said Indiana State Fairgrounds Communications Director Sharon Smith.

You have until August 22 to stop by the Indiana State Fair.