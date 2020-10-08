Indiana State Health Commissioner meets with local leaders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana’s top health official, Dr. Kristina Box met with Evansville leaders to brief them on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Talks focused on recent trends, problem areas, and medical needs. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke plans to share the key takeaways from the meeting Friday morning, which will be streamed live on tristatehomepage.com. Winnecke also met with the Vanderburgh County Health Department Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, leaders in Henderson and Henderson County also plan on updating the public Friday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across theTri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: