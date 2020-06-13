Indiana State Police announce 2019 Jasper Trooper of the District winner

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)- Indiana State Police Jasper District Commander, Lt. Jason Allen announced Trooper Steven Nolan is the official 2019 Jasper Trooper of the Year.

The distinction goes to any district trooper that “illustrates the Department’s standards and expectations as related to the mission of the Department.”

Nolan, a three-year veteran of the Indiana State Police, made 20 DUI arrests and 107 criminal arrests in 2019 and regularly assists local law enforcement.

“Trooper Nolan sets an example for all of us in his professionalism whether in uniform or not. Nolan takes great pride in representing the Indiana State Police and we are very proud to have him as a Trooper assigned to the Jasper Post ”. Lt. Jason Allen, Indiana State Police

(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)

