EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police held their annual memorial service in Evansville on Tuesday.

The service honored the 47 members of the Indiana State Police who died in the line of duty since the department’s inception in 1933. Marsha Trees Ayers said she had been married to her husband for only four years when he was killed.

“This is the 50th year, so I really wanted to make sure that I honored him this year,” said Ayers, “and when I come, I feel like I’m honoring him.”