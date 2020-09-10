Indiana State Police investigating infant’s death in Mt. Vernon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police says detectives are investigating the death of a 13-week-old boy in Mt. Vernon.

Ringle says the incident occurred at the child’s residence.

An autopsy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story