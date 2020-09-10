Indiana State Police investigating infant’s death in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police says detectives are investigating the death of a 13-week-old boy in Mt. Vernon.

Ringle says the incident occurred at the child’s residence.

An autopsy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

