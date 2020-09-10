Indiana State Police investigating infant’s death in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT)- Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police says detectives are investigating the death of a 13-week-old boy in Mt. Vernon.
Ringle says the incident occurred at the child’s residence.
An autopsy is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
(This story was originally published on Sept. 10, 2020)
