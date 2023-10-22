HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting death that happened in Tell City early Sunday morning.

ISP says Andrew Long, Jr., 32, of Huntingburg was fatally wounded from a gunshot wound in the driveway.

According to a news release, ISP, the Tell City Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for assistance on State Road 145 in reference to a dispute with a possible weapon.

ISP also says no arrests or charges have been filed at this time and ISP is still investigating.

Officials state there is no threat to public safety, and the victim’s family has been notified.