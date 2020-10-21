Indiana State Police partners with DEA for 19th “Drug Take Back Day”

JASPER, Ind (WEHT) The Indiana State Police are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration on Saturday for the 19th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The goal of this initiative is to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal without threat to the environment.

The program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be accepted. Needles are not allowed.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.

Americans are advised that flushing medications down the toilet or throwing them in the trash pose both potential safety and health hazards.

Unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

(This story was originally published on October 20, 2020)

