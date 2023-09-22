HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) says on October 28, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring the 25th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative.

Police say the “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications.

Officials say vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.

People can find their closest collection site here. The event will be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.