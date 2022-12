INDIANA (WEHT) — Police and first-responders were on scene of an early morning crash on Christmas Day.

Indiana State Police Jasper Post shared a photo of the accident, which appeared to involve a pickup truck that flipped off the highway.

Officers say the crash happened on I-64 eastbound near the 54 mile marker. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

Troopers in the Jasper District are reporting slick conditions throughout the area.