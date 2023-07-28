HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers of an asphalt scam in the Southern Indiana area.

Officials state on the afternoon of July 26, a Bloomfield resident contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and reported three men representing themselves as an asphalt company offered to reseal a driveway. While two individuals distracted the victim, the third man allegedly entered the residence and stole money and valuables.

Officials say the victim stated the three subjects were observed in a white, four-door F-150 pickup with a red 4×4 emblem. The males were described as possibly white, two of them with a darker tanned appearance and one as tall wearing a high-visible orange shirt.

Officials are warning if any suspects approach homeowners in the described method, or if a vehicle matching the description described, officials are asking residents to contact the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post (812-332-4411), ISP Jasper Post (812-482-1441), ISP Evansville Post (812-867-2079) or any local law enforcement agency.