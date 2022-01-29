Indiana State Police welcome all during recruitment session

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Those dreaming of becoming an Indiana State trooper got a look into what that may just look like. Indiana State Police welcomed prospective troopers to a special recruitment session at the CK Newsome Community Center Saturday.

Officials say the hiring process is open to all walks of life.

“We’re looking to support those community members and encompass all our personnel with all those types of demographics of people that work in community,” says Michael Wood, Bloomington ISP PIO. “We want to hire what the community has to offer.”

The seminar gave those interested in becoming a state trooper a closer look at the hiring process.

Once an applicant makes it through the application process, they must pass a physical, written exam, polygraph test, oral interview and attend the Indiana State Police Recruit School in Plainfield.

For more information, visit indianatrooper.com.