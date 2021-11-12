Indiana State Trooper Brock Buchanan selected as 2020 Trooper of the District for Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Trooper Brock Buchanan was selected as the 2020 Trooper of the District for the Evansville District at a ceremony in Indianapolis.

Trooper Buchanan is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and has spent his entire career at the Evansville Post and primarily patrolling Knox County.

On August 14 of last year, Trooper Buchanan and a firefighter responded to a capsized boat on the Wabash River, where they were able to rescue four adults and three children. He was also involved in a pursuit of a stolen ambulance. Authorities say the driver attempted suicide, but Buchanan was able to save her life by using his tourniquet.