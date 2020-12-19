Indiana State Troopers arrest four impaired drivers overnight during saturation patrol

(WEHT) As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, Indiana State Police at the Evansville District conducted a saturation patrol Friday night targeting dangerous and impaired drivers.

Between 8 p.m. and midnight, troopers arrested four impaired drivers and made several drug arrests in Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Knox Counties:

Lenoir Norris, 33, of Bloomington, IL, was pulled over on I-69 in Vanderburgh County for speeding and found to have BAC of .10%.

Steven Ricci, 24, of Newburgh, IN, was pulled over for speeding on SR66 near Trinity Dr. in Warrick County His BAC was .14%.

Zachary Ball, 29, of Vincennes, IN, was stopped on Willow St. near 6 th in Vincennes for a defective headlight. Police say he showed signs of impairment but refused to submit to a chemical test. Police also found Ball to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, an unnamed controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

In Posey County, Cobie Vogler, 19, of Carmi, IL, was stopped for a defective license plate light on SR62 near Gun Club Rd. Police say he displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He also tested positive for being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Brett Hansman, 19, of Carmi, IL, was a passenger in Vogler’s vehicle. Police say he was in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

The holiday season is one of the deadliest times of the year for impaired driving fatalities. Last December in Indiana, there were 415 alcohol-related crashes, resulting in 105 injuries and 11 fatalities.

The Indiana State Police will continue to conduct special patrols throughout the holiday season to apprehend impaired drivers and to deter others from driving while impaired.

(This story was originally published on December 19, 2020)

