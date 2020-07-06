Indiana students return to practice, some concerns with COVID-19 cases on the rise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Students across Indiana returned to sports and other extracurricular activities today, but they’re dealing with some safety guidelines as COVID-19 concerns continue.

Prior to the Department of Education allowing students to return to extracurricular activities, EVSC athletic officials say they have been planning ahead what the new normal will be like on the field.

Mapping out safety precautions for student players including bringing their own water supply, coming dress for practice instead of using locker rooms, wiping down equipment, and practicing social distancing as much as possible.

In Pike County, school officials created a task force specifically for planning out it’s reopening of schools and activities under COVID- 19.

Over in Posey County, several practices resumed including baseball.



“It’s kind of unique in that you know the season was canceled. It’s almost like its day one some of these guys,” says North Posey High School baseball coach Mark Kirckman.

Coaches say there have been concerns from parents about getting back in the game.

In all practices, coaches admit players are just trying to adjust to playing under mandatory restrictions, but some adjustments may be a little harder for contact sports.

“We’ve had questions and I think that is great. We need open communication throughout this whole process for each child and on an individual basis and their health and what they have at home,” says EVSC Sports Director Andy Owen.



The IHSAA is still monitoring the virus and warn even though activities are back on schedule, they could still be put on hold once the academic school year begins.

