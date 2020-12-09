Indiana Supreme Court upholds Loehrlein murder conviction

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Indiana Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Clint Loehrlein.

Loehrlein was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife and attacking his adult twin daughters in Vanderburgh County. That murder conviction was overturned after a juror wrote “N/A” on the questionnaire.

It was disclosed that the juror is an attorney and defense lawyers argued her answer could prove bias and a possible agenda. In the opinion handed down the Supreme Court agreed the juror did commit gross misconduct but it’s not likely Loehrlein was harmed. Therefore his murder conviction stands.

Vanderburgh County prosecutor Nick Hermann released a statement on the court’s decision.

“Our office is extremely grateful for the great time and attention the Supreme Court took in reviewing all the facts in the case against Mr. Loehrlein,” the statement read. “We are even more grateful that the victims who survived this horrendous crime can continue to move forward in their lives. Thankfully they do not have to step into a courtroom ever again.”

