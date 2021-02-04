Indiana teachers wait to be vaccinated

INDIANA, Ind. (WEHT)– With surrounding states vaccinating teachers, some Indiana educators are wondering when they will be able to get their COVID vaccine.

“We certainly all look forward to the time where we have enough vaccine doses in the state so that everyone working in a school can be vaccinated,” said Jason Woebkenberg from the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation says many of its teachers are ready for their opportunity to get a COVID vaccine.

Warrick County School Superintendent Brad Schneider says his district is hoping Indiana health leaders consider vaccinating teachers soon.

“These teachers work in buildings where there’s large groups of people gathered on a daily basis and while we do practice social distancing, for teachers and staff, it is still difficult sometimes to maintain six foot separation,” explained Schneider. He said even though Warrick County schools enforce social distancing, mask wearing, and good hygiene, it’s tough to keep everyone protected while waiting on more vaccines. “We see minimal spread in our schools, but it’s still a concern because we do not have- we do not know what happens over the weekend and we are seeing students that are contracting the virus outside school hours.”

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says the state health leaders are focusing on vaccinating people 65-years-old and older before opening vaccine appointments to teachers. This is the population that accounts for the most COVID related hospitalizations and death.

“Now there’s millions of people going to work every day that want vaccinated and we want them to be vaccinated so the faster we get it, the more that we get, the more that we will work down. Not just the age group,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said.

With only two types of vaccines on the market, vaccine supplies are still limited.

“Remember to date, less than two million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Illinois. Which is only enough to vaccinate just one million of our residents,” said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. Both Illinois and Kentucky have started vaccinating teachers even with limited supply of vials.

“What we heard around Kentucky was that people understood. They understood the dangers of this virus and they didn’t want to put those who work in our school buildings in danger, but they really wanted us to do everything we could to create a safe environment for everybody who works there to get our kids back in class for so many different reasons,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear explained.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)