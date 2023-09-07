FILE – A woman holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son in San Antonio on May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Indiana Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) is making a contract formula transition from Gerber to Enfamil on October 1.

Enfamil is produced by Mead-Johnson in Evansville.

Officials say clients who are currently issued a Gerber formula will receive a similar Enfamil formula for benefits beginning on or after October 1. More than 24,000 clients will be affected by the change.

The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) notes that because WIC benefit periods are on different timeframes, some clients may still have Gerber benefits through the end of October. Any WIC client who has questions about their family’s benefits are advised to check the INWIC Mobile App or ask their local WIC clinic.

“Our WIC team is prepared to help all impacted families through this transition with support, guidance, and resources. WIC Nutritionists in our clinics will ensure that all babies whose infant formula is transitioning will still receive the same level of benefits and nutrition,” said Laura Chavez, director of Indiana WIC, which is administered by the Indiana Department of Health.

A news release says state WIC staff will continue to partner directly with grocery and pharmacy vendors to ensure that stock levels support demand for benefits issued for both Gerber and Enfamil through the transition period from October 1 through October 30.

More information about this change is available here. People can find WIC clinic locations here.