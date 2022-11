NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Evelyn Bernard celebrated her 103rd birthday in Newburgh on Wednesday.

Bernard was born on November 2, 1919 in Evansville, but now lives at Heritage Woods in Newburgh. She worked at Republic Aviation Corporation during World War II and married her husband in 1940 and they had three children.

Evelyn says the secret to a long life is hard work. Evelyn also has a sister who lives in Evansville who is 101-years-old.