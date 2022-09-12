INDIANA (WEHT) – A defamation lawsuit has been filed against a candidate for Evansville Mayor.

Central Indiana broadcaster Robert Kendall filed a the lawsuit against Evansville Mayoral candidate Gabriel Whitley and the Facebook organization, Young Conservatives of Southern Indiana. Page administrator Spencer McDaniel is also named in the lawsuit.

Kendall says on August 31, Whitley and McDaniel used the Facebook page to call him a “pedo,” which is slang for a pedophile. Kendall says he has never been accused, charged, arrested, or convicted of any crimes against children. Whitley wasn’t aware the lawsuit was filed until Eyewitness News reached out to him. He told us, “I did not say those words.” Whitley tells us he used to run the Facebook page in question, but he no longer does. He also says the page is a satirical page.

Kendall’s attorney Abdul-Hakim Shabazz of Indianapolis said, “Defamation, particularly defamation per se, has never been considered protected speech. And there is nothing satirical about calling an individual a pedophile with no evidence.”

Kendall is asking for compensatory damages in the amount of $50,000 and punitive damages and other relief the Court may see fit.

“As a radio talk show host and political commentator, Plaintiff is used to debating spirited and heated issues of the day,” Shabazz said. “However, no one has the right to accuse another of committing a criminal act, much less pedophilia without an ounce of evidence to back up the claim.”

