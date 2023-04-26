HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Indianapolis man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with multiple fraud charges.

According to a press release from Indiana State Police, authorities responded to Fifth Third Bank in Haubstadt after bank employees suspected someone attempting to withdraw money fraudulently. When they arrived, they identified the suspect as Joshua Cantrell, 40.

Further investigation revealed Cantrell attempted to withdraw funds from an unauthorized account and using fraudulent information. It was also revealed Cantrell was in possession of a THC vape cartridge.

Cantrell is charged with the following:

Fraud

Identity Deception

Forgery

Possession of Marijuana

Cantrell was taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.