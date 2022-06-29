EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to four years in federal prison after being charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating the conditions of his federal supervised release.

According to court documents, Evansville Police stopped Rodney Allen Cannon, Jr., 36, for committing multiple traffic violations on February 13, 2021. Police say they located a loaded pistol belonging to Cannon underneath the driver’s seat. Officials say Cannon is prohibited from lawfully possessing firearms or ammunition due to multiple prior felony convictions, including charges of dealing in cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. At the time of Cannon’s Evansville arrest, he was still on federal supervised release for the conviction of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.

The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young following the defendant’s guilty plea. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered the defendant be supervised by the U.S. Probation office for three years following his release from prison.