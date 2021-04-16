Indianapolis man spends six weeks volunteering at local vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – As millions of Americans continue to get vaccinated against COVID-19, health officials need a lot of help to administer the shots. One man traveled three hours south to help Tri-staters get vaccinated.

David Skeels is a retired consultant from Indianapolis. When he heard volunteers were needed at COVID vaccine clinics, he not only answered the call, but went above and beyond.

Skeels drove to Evansville and has spent the last six weeks volunteering 12 hours a day at the vaccine clinic at Saint Vincent. He will return home to Indianapolis Saturday.

(This story was originally published on April 16, 2021)