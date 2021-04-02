Indiana’s longest-serving port director set to retire

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Ports of Indiana announced Friday that Indiana’s longest-serving port director is retiring. Phil Wilzbacher, who has led operations in Mount Vernon for 19 years, is scheduled to retire April 20.

Wilzbacher, 63, joined the Ports of Indiana in January 2002. He called his time with the Ports of Indiana a huge honor. Now he plans to take some time to catch up on personal to-do lists.

During his tenure, Wilzbacher received recognition from USDOT for his leadership role in the development of Marine Highway Container-on-Barge Service on the Ohio and Upper Mississippi Rivers, and received Green Marine certification through environmental initiatives along the Ohio River and Upper Mississippi Basin.

A search for Wilzbacher’s replacement will begin immediately. Ports of Indiana-Jeffersonville Port Director Jeff Miles will act as interim director of Mount Vernon and Jeffersonville ports until Wilzbacher’s permanent replacement is hired.

(This story was originally published on April 2, 2021)